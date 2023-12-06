Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Thanksgiving lunch [Image 7 of 7]

    PRANG Thanksgiving lunch

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, presents his coin to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Rosa, the 156th Wing services superintendent, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during a Thanksgiving lunch at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2023. Rosa was recognized for his contributions and efforts to the 156th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG Thanksgiving lunch [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

