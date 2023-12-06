U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, presents his coin to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Rosa, the 156th Wing services superintendent, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during a Thanksgiving lunch at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2023. Rosa was recognized for his contributions and efforts to the 156th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 8158474 VIRIN: 231105-Z-QU148-1007 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 16.33 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Thanksgiving lunch [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.