PRANG Thanksgiving lunch

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, center, talks with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership during a Thanksgiving lunch at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2023. During his visit, Mendez interacted with Airmen and engaged with PRANG leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

