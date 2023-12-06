Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Thanksgiving lunch

    PRANG Thanksgiving lunch

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, hugs U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo M. Orengo, III., the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard during a Thanksgiving lunch at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2023. During his visit, Mendez interacted with Airmen and engaged with PRANG leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    This work, PRANG Thanksgiving lunch [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

