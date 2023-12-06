Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force fire fighters, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, extinguish a fire during a controlled burn training event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 9, 2023. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 08:19
    Photo ID: 8158425
    VIRIN: 230509-Z-XO039-1887
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    Live Fire
    Fire Protection
    OHANG

