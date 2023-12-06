U.S. Air Force fire fighters, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, extinguish a fire during a controlled burn training event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 9, 2023. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 08:19 Photo ID: 8158424 VIRIN: 230509-Z-XO039-1963 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.12 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.