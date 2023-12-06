180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise

A U.S. Air Force fire fighter assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, extinguishes a fire during a training exercise at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 9, 2023. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

