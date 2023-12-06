Adrienne Miller is a human resource specialist and acting adjutant at Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, which is in the process of redesignating to Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and taking mission command of the new Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland. Miller, who is currently on an 11-month deployment to Europe, said the AECW program has given her many opportunities to develop personally and professionally. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8158305
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-SM279-7736
|Resolution:
|812x1037
|Size:
|193.27 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Redstone Arsenal employee helps stand up new LRC and battalion as AECW deployer, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redstone Arsenal employee helps stand up new LRC and battalion as AECW deployer
