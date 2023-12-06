Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone Arsenal employee helps stand up new LRC and battalion as AECW deployer

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Adrienne Miller is a human resource specialist and acting adjutant at Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, which is in the process of redesignating to Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and taking mission command of the new Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex in Powidz, Poland. Miller, who is currently on an 11-month deployment to Europe, said the AECW program has given her many opportunities to develop personally and professionally. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

