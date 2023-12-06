Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Tree Lighting Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, host nation partners, family members of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and members of the Kaiserslautern community participated in the annual 21st TSC Tree Lighting Ceremony on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Dec. 7, 2023. The event included remarks from the host, Col. Todd Allison, deputy commanding officer, 21st TSC, musical performances, food trucks, resource tables, and vendors. The annual event is held every first Thursday of the year and is a way to spread holiday cheer, build morale, and get everyone in the holiday spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

