3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Krakow School for the Blind

Warrant Officer Timothy Rogers, the commander of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division Band, presents a 3rd Infantry Division drum cover to Ewa Bernacka, a teacher at the Krakow School for the Blind, following a performance and music workshop for students in Krakow, Poland, Dec. 7, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

