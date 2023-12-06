Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Krakow School for the Blind [Image 1 of 11]

    3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Krakow School for the Blind

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato  

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer Timothy Rogers, the commander of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division Band, makes introductory remarks during a performance and music workshop for students at the Krakow School for the Blind in Krakow, Poland, Dec. 7, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

