NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 8, 2023)

Yeoman 1st Class Timothy Tims, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a NSA Souda Bay Senior Sailor of the Year plaque for fiscal year 2023 from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on the flight line on Dec. 8, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 8158234 VIRIN: 231208-N-EM691-1030 Resolution: 4442x2961 Size: 682.7 KB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Senior Sailor of the Year 2023, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.