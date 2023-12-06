U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Gordon, a pilot assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, reviews mission data during flight on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules above Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick) (Portions of this image have been blurred for operational security)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8158211 VIRIN: 231206-F-UQ958-1310 Resolution: 4491x2988 Size: 4.88 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th AS conducts local training mission [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.