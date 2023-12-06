Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th AS conducts local training mission [Image 9 of 13]

    37th AS conducts local training mission

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Flint, a loadmaster assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, guides the loading of cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 8158210
    VIRIN: 231206-F-UQ958-1271
    Resolution: 5293x3522
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    This work, 37th AS conducts local training mission [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    C-130J
    37 AS

