37th AS conducts local training mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Flint, a loadmaster assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, guides the loading of cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

