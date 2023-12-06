37th AS conducts local training mission

U.S. Air Force Capts. Kyle Gordon, left, and Zachary Pelky, pilots assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, operate a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules above Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

