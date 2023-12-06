U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Pelky, a pilot assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, scans the horizon during flight on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules above Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The 37 AS provides airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8158207 VIRIN: 231206-F-UQ958-1343 Resolution: 4437x2952 Size: 3.37 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th AS conducts local training mission [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.