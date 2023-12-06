Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, lands on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Dec. 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 8158033
    VIRIN: 231206-N-II168-1116
    Resolution: 5552x3701
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rainbow
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mediterranean Sea
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    U.S. SIXTH FLEET (C6F)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT