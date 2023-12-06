Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Tyvon Daniels, assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) signals a clear flight deck, Dec. 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

