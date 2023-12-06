Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Tyvon Daniels, assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) signals a clear flight deck, Dec. 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8158031
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-II168-1095
|Resolution:
|5504x3669
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
