Flight Operations

An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Dec. 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

