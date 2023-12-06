Flight Operations

Lt. Michael Burgoyne, assigned to the air department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 from the flight deck, Dec. 6, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

