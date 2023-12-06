Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: TSgt Jay Quick

    JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tesh. Sgt. Jay Quick, 374th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection section chief, holds up an aircraft part that was treated with a blacklight reactive dye at Yokota Air Base, Japan, 16 Feb, 2023. Parts are inspected with the dye to make it easier to find flaws or damages that may otherwise not visible to the naked eye, which is a critical part of ensuring safe operation of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Wren Fiontar)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 00:56
    inspection
    Safety
    Yokota AB
    dye
    374 MXS
    Blacklight

