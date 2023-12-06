Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darnell Williams, a petroleum supply sergeant attached to 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, left, Sgt. Akane Umezawa, an interpreter attached to the Bilateral Coordination Department, Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Lt. Col. Yasuke Aoki, a quartermaster section leader at the Quartermaster Department of the GCC, and Capt. Arima Jumpei, a quartermaster officer with the GCC, talk about logistics during the logistics brief at exercise Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. Approximately 1,300 U.S. Soldiers participated in YS-85 alongside JGSDF and Australian partners every day while honing their skills and building partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

