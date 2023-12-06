Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief [Image 4 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief

    ASAKA, SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darnell Williams, a petroleum supply sergeant attached to 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, left, Sgt. Akane Umezawa, an interpreter attached to the Bilateral Coordination Department, Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Lt. Col. Yasuke Aoki, a quartermaster section leader at the Quartermaster Department of the GCC, and Capt. Arima Jumpei, a quartermaster officer with the GCC, talk about logistics during the logistics brief at exercise Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. Approximately 1,300 U.S. Soldiers participated in YS-85 alongside JGSDF and Australian partners every day while honing their skills and building partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 8157719
    VIRIN: 231207-A-JR370-1016
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: ASAKA, SAITAMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief
    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief
    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief
    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief
    Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT