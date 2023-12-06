Yama Sakura 85: Logistics Brief

Sgt. Akane Umezawa, an interpreter attached to the Bilateral Coordination Department, Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darnell Williams, a petroleum supply sergeant attached to 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, talk during a logistics brief during exercise Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. Yama Sakura 85 is a trilateral exercise that provides an opportunity to highlight interoperability between the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

