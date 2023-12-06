Yama Sakura 85: Battle Update Brief

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, the commanding general of America’s First Corps, participates in a battle update brief during exercise Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

