    Yama Sakura 85: Battle Update Brief [Image 2 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 85: Battle Update Brief

    ASAKA, SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Lt. Gen. Ryoji Takemoto, the commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ground Component Command, left, sits next to the U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, the commanding general of America’s First Corps, during a battle update brief at Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Battle Update Brief [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

