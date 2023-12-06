Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85: Spotlight [Image 2 of 2]

    Yama Sakura 85: Spotlight

    ASAKA, SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Spc. Jakiyah Andrews, a human resources specialist attached to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, poses for a photo on a break from working during exercise Yama Sakura 85, at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

