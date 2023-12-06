SIFEX 24 | MALS-36 EABO Ops

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 simulate a casualty during Stand-in Force Exercise (SIFEX) 24 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

