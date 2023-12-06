Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIFEX 24 | MALS-36 EABO Ops [Image 7 of 9]

    SIFEX 24 | MALS-36 EABO Ops

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 posts security during Stand-in Force Exercise (SIFEX) 24 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 21:48
    Photo ID: 8157582
    VIRIN: 231206-M-WV648-2087
    Resolution: 6198x4132
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    USMC
    1MAW
    MALS-36
    SIFEX 24

