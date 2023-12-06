The wetland habitat along the Salt River at the Rio Salado Audubon Center Nov. 18 at the in Phoenix. The proposed Rio Salado Oeste Project will span eight miles and it will connect two existing joint City of Phoenix/USACE projects totaling nearly 19 miles in the Salt River through Phoenix.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 8157468 VIRIN: 231118-A-RY318-1007 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.7 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wetlands [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.