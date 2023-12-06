Brian McDowell, an environmental coordinator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, left, discusses biodiversity restoration of the proposed Rio Salado Oeste Project with Maricopa County residents during a public meeting Nov. 18 in Phoenix.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 8157467 VIRIN: 231118-A-RY318-1005 Resolution: 5411x3206 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, environmental coordinator [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.