Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnership [Image 2 of 4]

    Partnership

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    City of Phoenix Environmental Programs Coordinator Tricia Balluff and Los Angeles District archeologist Michael O’Hara after cohosting a public meeting for the proposed Rio Salado Oeste Project Nov. 18 at the Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 8157466
    VIRIN: 231118-A-RY318-1003
    Resolution: 5154x3592
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brian McDowell
    Partnership
    environmental coordinator
    Wetlands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District hosts public meeting for Rio Salado Oeste project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Phoenix Parks and Recreation
    Rio Salado Oeste
    Michael O’Hara Tricia Balluff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT