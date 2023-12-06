Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brian McDowell [Image 1 of 4]

    Brian McDowell

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Brian McDowell, an environmental coordinator with the Los Angeles District, following a public meeting for the proposed Rio Salado Oeste Project Nov. 18 in Phoenix. He is University of Delaware alum, where he studied natural resource management and resource economics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 8157465
    VIRIN: 231118-A-RY318-1001
    Resolution: 2545x3367
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brian McDowell [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brian McDowell
    Partnership
    environmental coordinator
    Wetlands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District hosts public meeting for Rio Salado Oeste project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Phoenix Parks and Recreation
    Brian McDowell
    Rio Salado Oeste

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT