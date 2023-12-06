Brian McDowell, an environmental coordinator with the Los Angeles District, following a public meeting for the proposed Rio Salado Oeste Project Nov. 18 in Phoenix. He is University of Delaware alum, where he studied natural resource management and resource economics.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8157465
|VIRIN:
|231118-A-RY318-1001
|Resolution:
|2545x3367
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brian McDowell [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District hosts public meeting for Rio Salado Oeste project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT