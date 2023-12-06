Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Toy Drop 2023 [Image 8 of 12]

    Operation Toy Drop 2023

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    The U.S Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) in conjunction with local Fort Liberty and partner nations' airborne organizations conduct the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0, a combined airborne training event at Fort Liberty, NC from 4-15 DEC 2023 to increase joint airborne proficiency and community relations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SPC Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8157417
    VIRIN: 231205-A-MK555-1058
    Resolution: 6058x4039
    Size: 16.86 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    multinational
    interoperability
    Army Reserve
    OTD 2023
    Operation Toy Drop 2023

