Operation Toy Drop 2023

The U.S Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) in conjunction with local Fort Liberty and partner nations' airborne organizations conduct the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0, a combined airborne training event at Fort Liberty, NC from 4-15 DEC 2023 to increase joint airborne proficiency and community relations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SPC Kelsey Kollar)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US