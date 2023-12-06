Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seoul musicians perform at Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    The Gloria Mission Orchestra performs their first song, Arirang, during a concert, Dec. 3, at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel on Camp Humphreys. Arirang is a Korean folksong, considered the national song of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM P
    Gloria Mission Orchestra

