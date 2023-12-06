The Gloria Mission Orchestra performs their first song, Arirang, during a concert, Dec. 3, at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel on Camp Humphreys. Arirang is a Korean folksong, considered the national song of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
Seoul musicians perform at Humphreys
