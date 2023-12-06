Participants of the Port Dawgs Rodeo pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 14, 2023. This event was held to showcase the Multi-Capable Airmen concept and develop esprit de corps through friendly competition. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 18:26 Photo ID: 8157325 VIRIN: 231114-F-BZ793-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 204.66 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen's Port Dawgs organize first Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.