    49th EMS phase section conducts aircraft inspections for Holloman [Image 8 of 8]

    49th EMS phase section conducts aircraft inspections for Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Quin Lamon, left, and Airman 1st Class Eddie Rosario, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection section journeymen, conduct an inspection on a TowFLEXX TF5 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 2023. The 49th EMS phase sections work hand-in-hand with the other aircraft maintenance units across base to ensure that Holloman’s pilots continue to conduct safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

