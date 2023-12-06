U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Byorth, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection section journeyman, prepares to apply lubricant to the landing gear of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 2023. The 49th EMS phase sections work hand-in-hand with the other aircraft maintenance units across base to ensure that Holloman’s pilots continue to conduct safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 18:17 Photo ID: 8157323 VIRIN: 231206-F-IP012-1219 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th EMS phase section conducts aircraft inspections for Holloman [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.