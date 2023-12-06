Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Goblin Night Three [Image 6 of 7]

    Green Goblin Night Three

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct a livestream interview during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8157200
    VIRIN: 231206-F-HP405-1507
    Resolution: 3887x2591
    Size: 463.04 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin Night Three [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Vision
    1CTCS
    Training
    Joint Base Charleston
    Low-Light
    Green Goblin

