Senior Airman Zachary Willis, combat camera craftsman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, speaks to a spoke lead during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8157199
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-HP405-1493
|Resolution:
|7132x4755
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Goblin Night Three [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
