Green Goblin Night Three

Senior Airman Zachary Willis, combat camera craftsman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, speaks to a spoke lead during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

