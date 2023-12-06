Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser, combat camera apprentice, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, documents a scene during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2023. This five-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8157198
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-HP405-1473
|Resolution:
|7077x4718
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Goblin Night Three [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS
