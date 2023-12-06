Green Goblin Night Three

Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman and Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, participate in Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2023. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the 1CTCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|12.06.2023
|12.07.2023 17:09
|8157194
|231206-F-HP405-1041
|6048x4024
|732.48 KB
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|1
|0
