U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jorge Fonseca, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 crew chief, peers out the ramp of a MV-22B Osprey during a training event at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023. The Marines visited Kirtland to conduct logistics, support, and coordination training with the 58th Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8157104
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-TV976-1032
|Resolution:
|5854x3895
|Size:
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines, Airmen and Air Power [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
