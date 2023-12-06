Installation excellence: Bryan Hall renovation

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Neftali Herrada, 338th Training Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Jonathan McCullar, 338th TRS Network System Operations flight chief, pose for a photo in front of Bryan Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 6, 2023. The 338th TRS training facility, Bryan Hall, is undergoing the largest awarded renovation project in the history of the 81st Contracting Squadron at $30.4 million. (Courtesy photo)
