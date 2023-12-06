Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation excellence: Bryan Hall renovation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Neftali Herrada, 338th Training Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Jonathan McCullar, 338th TRS Network System Operations flight chief, pose for a photo in front of Bryan Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 6, 2023. The 338th TRS training facility, Bryan Hall, is undergoing the largest awarded renovation project in the history of the 81st Contracting Squadron at $30.4 million. (Courtesy photo)

