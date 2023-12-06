PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Petty Officers observe a moment of silence during the Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA)-led Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 7 at Barrancas National Cemetery. More than 2,400 Sailors, Soldiers and civilians were killed and an estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 8156931 VIRIN: 231207-N-PJ019-1008 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 986.35 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.