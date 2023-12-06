Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sailors from one of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's tenant commands observe a moment of silence during the Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officer Association (PACPOA)-led Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Dec. 7 at Barrancas National Cemetery. More than 2,400 Sailors, Soldiers and civilians were killed and an estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:10
    Photo ID: 8156930
    VIRIN: 231207-N-PJ019-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 707.31 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
    NAS Pensacola Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Pensacola-area Chief Petty Officers Host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CNRSE #NASP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT