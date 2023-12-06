Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweden Minister of Defence Visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 8 of 9]

    Sweden Minister of Defence Visits USS Iwo Jima

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. - Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson speaks with Capt. Stephen Froelich, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, and Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet during a tour of Iwo Jima, Dec. 7, 2023. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 8156742
    VIRIN: 231207-N-KK394-1097
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sweden Minister of Defence Visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    LHD 7
    C2F
    SWE

