NORFOLK, Va. - Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson speaks with Capt. Stephen Froelich, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, and Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet during a tour of Iwo Jima, Dec. 7, 2023. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir Gill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 14:03 Photo ID: 8156736 VIRIN: 231207-N-IO903-1073 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.6 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sweden Minister of Defence Visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.