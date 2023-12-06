Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base

Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, tours the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023. Newton, who was stationed at RANGB, when it was named Lockbourne Air Force Base, returned after 74 years to be the guest of honor during a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

