Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base [Image 24 of 27]

    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Sgt. Thomas Newton, a documented Tuskegee Airman, tours the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2023. Newton, who was stationed at RANGB, when it was named Lockbourne Air Force Base, returned after 74 years to be the guest of honor during a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 8156720
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-UU033-1030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base [Image 27 of 27], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base
    Tuskegee Airman returns to Lockbourne Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    air national guard
    tuskegee
    red tails
    national guard
    lockbourne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT