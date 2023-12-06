Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A photo illustration created to celebrate the holidays at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 28, 2023. This image depicts a B-52 Stratofortress with holiday lights. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:11
    Photo ID: 8156488
    VIRIN: 231128-F-PW635-1001
    Resolution: 2162x1478
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays Barksdale, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Louisiana
    Happy Holidays
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing

