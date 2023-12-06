Airman 1st Class DaJaMeka White Freeman, a 5th Force Support Squadron food service specialist finishes the preparation of her dish during a culinary training event Oct. 23, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The purpose of this event was to train Airmen on both basic and advanced food skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:08 Photo ID: 8156485 VIRIN: 231023-F-DY500-1278 Resolution: 6974x4649 Size: 2.14 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharing knowledge and culture through food [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.